UK PM Starmer 'concerned' about China challenge amid spy row

OSLO: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday (Dec 16) that he was "concerned about the challenge that China poses" following revelations that a suspected Chinese spy became a confidant of disgraced royal Prince Andrew.
"Of course, we are concerned about the challenge that China poses," Starmer said during a press conference with Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store in Bergen, but defended his approach of "engagement" with Beijing.
"Our approach is one of engagement, of cooperating where we need to cooperate, particularly, for example, on issues like climate change, to challenge where we must and where we should," he added.
Last week, details emerged about Prince Andrew's relationship with the businessman and alleged spy, only identified as H6, including the latter being invited to the prince's birthday party.
Starmer last month became the first UK prime minister since 2018 to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith, one of the UK's most prominent China-sceptic voices, criticised Starmer over the strategy.
Duncan Smith told BBC radio on Monday that the government had shown "a massive amount of weakness to China, and they're way away from where Europe and the United States are".
He highlighted the delay in reviving a foreign influence registration scheme, which had been shelved until next year, and not putting China in the enhanced category for threats.
The former Tory leader denied the government's claims that they inherited an underprepared scheme.
"The reality is it's an excuse not to upset China," he said.
The MP also said the suspected spy linked to Prince Andrew was only the "tip of the iceberg" of Beijing's espionage activities in the UK.
PARTY INVITE
Judges on Thursday upheld a ban on H6 from entering the country, saying that the government had been "entitled to conclude that his exclusion was justified and proportionate".
In the ruling, judges assessed H6 as being in a position to "generate relationships between senior Chinese officials and prominent UK figures which could be leveraged for political interference purposes by the Chinese state".
"The fact is, there are many more like him in the UK," Duncan Smith told BBC radio.
Duncan Smith is seeking an urgent question in parliament on Monday about the issue, with reports saying that other MPs may name the suspected spy using parliamentary privilege, which allows legal immunity to lawmakers for statements made in the chamber of the House of Commons.
The Sunday Times reported that H6 had also met former Conservative prime ministers David Cameron and Theresa May.
The tribunal heard that Prince Andrew's aide Dominic Hampshire told the suspected spy that he could help in potential dealings with Chinese investors.
"Outside of his (Andrew's) closest internal confidants, you sit at the very top of a tree that many, many people would like to be on," Hampshire told H6 in a 2020 letter.
Former interior minister Suella Braverman banned H6 from entering the country in 2023 after her ministry found he had engaged in "covert and deceptive activity" on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
Prince Andrew's reputation was already in tatters over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which has seen him forced to step back from frontline royal duties and be stripped of his honorary military titles.
A statement from Andrew's office last week said that he had "followed advice" from the government and "ceased all contact with the individual after concerns were raised".
"The duke met the individual through official channels, with nothing of a sensitive nature ever discussed," it added.
UK newspapers reported on Monday that Buckingham Palace had told Andrew to withdraw from public view over Christmas.