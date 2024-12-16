UK PM Starmer 'concerned' about China challenge amid spy row

OSLO: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday (Dec 16) that he was "concerned about the challenge that China poses" following revelations that a suspected Chinese spy became a confidant of disgraced royal Prince Andrew.

"Of course, we are concerned about the challenge that China poses," Starmer said during a press conference with Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store in Bergen, but defended his approach of "engagement" with Beijing.

"Our approach is one of engagement, of cooperating where we need to cooperate, particularly, for example, on issues like climate change, to challenge where we must and where we should," he added.

Last week, details emerged about Prince Andrew's relationship with the businessman and alleged spy, only identified as H6, including the latter being invited to the prince's birthday party.

Starmer last month became the first UK prime minister since 2018 to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith, one of the UK's most prominent China-sceptic voices, criticised Starmer over the strategy.

Duncan Smith told BBC radio on Monday that the government had shown "a massive amount of weakness to China, and they're way away from where Europe and the United States are".

He highlighted the delay in reviving a foreign influence registration scheme, which had been shelved until next year, and not putting China in the enhanced category for threats.

The former Tory leader denied the government's claims that they inherited an underprepared scheme.

"The reality is it's an excuse not to upset China," he said.

The MP also said the suspected spy linked to Prince Andrew was only the "tip of the iceberg" of Beijing's espionage activities in the UK.