Keir Starmer resigns as UK prime minister

LONDON: Embattled British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday (Jun 22) announced his resignation, with a new leader to be in place by the time parliament returns in September, paving the way for Britain to have its seventh leader in 10 years.

Less than two years after he won a landslide election victory that promised to end chaos in British politics, Starmer said it was clear that his party wanted him to go.

He said nominations for anyone to replace him would open on Jul 9. However, his rival Andy Burnham is the clear frontrunner.

"The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election, I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question, and I accept that answer with good grace," he said.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, Starmer said he would do everything he could to ensure an orderly handover.

PRESSURE HAD BEEN BUILDING FOR MONTHS

The threat to Starmer, which had been building for months, increased sharply on Friday when Andy Burnham, the Greater Manchester mayor, decisively won a parliamentary election to return to Westminster, beating a candidate from Nigel Farage's Reform UK party, which has led national opinion polls for more than a year.

That victory gave hope to Labour lawmakers that Burnham, a career politician known for his communication skills, could transform the fortunes of a party that has lost support under Starmer, whose popularity ratings have sunk to the lowest for any British leader.

Starmer thanked his colleagues for their support, his voice cracking with emotion as he also paid tribute to his wife and children.

The pound and British government bonds were steady in the immediate aftermath of Starmer's announcement, which investors had widely expected.