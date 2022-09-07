Logo
UK PM Liz Truss accepts invite to visit Ukraine in first call with foreign leader
New British Prime Minister Liz Truss walks outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, on Sep 6, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during his nightly address where he mentions that Ukrainian troops will chase the Russian army "to the border", as his senior advisor confirmed Ukrainian troops had broken through Russian defences in several sectors of the front line near the city of Kherson, in this still image taken from video recorded in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug 29, 2022. (Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/via Reuters TV/Handout via REUTERS)
07 Sep 2022 05:57AM (Updated: 07 Sep 2022 06:03AM)
LONDON: Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in her first call with a foreign leader as she accepted an invitation for her to visit Ukraine and reiterated her support for the country in its war with Russia.

Britain has been one of Ukraine's most vocal international backers sending almost 7,000 anti-tank weapons, hundreds of missiles and armoured fighting vehicles. It is also training Ukrainian soldiers.

"The prime minister spoke to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this evening to reiterate the United Kingdom’s steadfast support for Ukraine’s freedom and democracy," according to a readout sent by Truss's office.

"The prime minister said she looked forward to working with the President in the coming weeks and months and was delighted to accept an invitation to visit President Zelenskyy in Ukraine soon."

 

Source: Reuters/ec

