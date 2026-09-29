UK PM to set out 'options' for EU ties around 2026 summit

LIVERPOOL: UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Tuesday (Sep 29) he will set out "different options" for future ties with the European Union closer to a planned summit with the bloc later this year.

"Brexit has done more harm than good. We need to restore a higher level of growth and prosperity for Britain," he told the Labour Party's annual conference in his first speech as leader.

Britain's contentious vote in 2016 to leave the 27-member EU had triggered "a decade of low growth which has put us in a weaker position", Burnham said.

And he insisted that contrary to the claims of pro-Brexit supporters "control over immigration was weakened when we lost collaboration with our European partners".

Britain's membership of the EU has long been a thorny and highly divisive subject after a knife-edge majority voted to leave in a landmark referendum a decade ago.

Since 2020, when Britain finally left the bloc, the subject has remained toxic, with few prominent figures wanting to go back to days of political paralysis and bitter feuding.