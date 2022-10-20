UK PM Truss on the brink as political chaos deepens

LONDON: Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday (Oct 20) faced more calls from her own party to step down after a key minister quit and lawmakers rebelled during "a day of extraordinary mayhem".

Truss is being urged to resign just six weeks into office after a forced U-turn on disastrous tax cuts that caused a market meltdown during an already severe cost-of-living crisis.

Right-wing broadsheet the Times reported that the prime minister was "clinging to power", and cited a Truss supporter in her Cabinet as saying: "It's terminal."

Its tabloid sister paper the Sun ran the front page headline "Broken", saying Truss' "authority is in tatters after a day of extraordinary mayhem".

Conservative peer Ed Vaizey said that the "only way out of this mess is for Liz Truss to stand down and for somebody to be appointed as prime minister by Conservative MPs".

The party could avoid a lengthy leadership contest by consolidating around a single replacement, but Truss has shown no sign of being willing to resign.

If she resigned, this would lead to a Tory leadership contest that could be shortened if Tory members of parliament could agree on a single replacement. Otherwise, the MPs could unite to trigger a no-confidence vote.