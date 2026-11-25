LONDON: Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary, police said on Tuesday (Nov 24), after a reported break-in at the countryside retreat of UK royals Prince William and his wife Catherine, who were not in residence at the time.



Police dogs, drones and a helicopter were deployed to the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, eastern England, after the local force received a call just before 6pm GMT (Wednesday, 2am, Singapore time) on Monday of "suspicious activity", Norfolk police said in a statement sent to AFP.



Anmer Hall where William, Kate and their three children occasionally live - especially during the school holidays - was broken into, according to UK media.



The 10-bedroom red-brick Georgian manor was gifted to the couple by the late Queen Elizabeth II after their marriage.



The men "were arrested on the estate on suspicion of burglary and trespass", police said.



The sprawling Sandringham estate is owned by William's father King Charles.



Police said the property "was unoccupied" at the time and the men remained in custody.



William and Kate mainly live at their home on the Windsor estate, just west of London.



Kensington Palace, which handles the affairs of William, the heir to the throne, did not immediately reply to AFP's request for comment.



Charles's disgraced brother, the former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, moved to Sandringham earlier this year and lives about a mile from Anmer Hall.

The king ousted Andrew from his home of two decades in Windsor and stripped him of his royal titles amid the fallout from his brother's alleged dealings with the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.