UK police detail arrests after far-right rally and counter demo

LONDON: London police said Sunday (May 17) officers arrested 20 people the previous day at a march organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson and 12 people at a counter-demonstration fused with a pro-Palestinian protest.

The city's Metropolitan Police, which had already disclosed making 43 arrests Saturday after tens of thousands people attended the duelling events, added 11 of those detained were either non-affiliated or their links was unconfirmed.

The force had mounted its biggest operation in years to manage both Robinson's "Unite the Kingdom" march and the anti-fascism rally organised by the Stand Up to Racism group combined with protests marking Nakba Day.

The latter commemorates the 1948 displacement of Palestinians during the creation of Israel.

Police had feared clashes after violent confrontations at Robinson's last London event in September, when up to 150,000 people turned out, and various incidents at dozens of pro-Palestine demonstrations since 2023.

Around 60,000 attended Saturday's Unite the Kingdom event while 15,000 to 20,000 were at the Nakba Day gathering, according to Met estimates cited by UK media.

The force did not respond to an AFP request for comment on the numbers.

Organisers of both marches had claimed far greater turnouts.