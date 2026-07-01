Watchdog probes two police after dying UK student handcuffed

LONDON: Two United Kingdom police officers are under investigation after a teenage student was handcuffed as he lay dying after being stabbed, the police watchdog said on Wednesday (Jul 1).

Police handcuffed the fatally wounded student, 18-year-old Henry Nowak, after his attacker Vickrum Digwa falsely claimed he had been racially abused by the teenager.

The case had sparked anger and protests, drawing reactions from British leaders and far-right commentators.

The two officers now under investigation for possible gross misconduct were the first at the scene after the December attack in the southern city of Southampton, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

"The evidence indicates that both officers ... may have potentially breached the professional behaviour standards," it added in a statement.