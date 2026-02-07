UK police search properties in Mandelson probe

UK PM UNDER PRESSURE

Meanwhile Global Counsel, the lobbying firm Mandelson co-founded, announced in a statement Friday it had cut all ties with him, saying he no longer had a stake in or any influence over the business "in any capacity".



A day earlier, Starmer had apologised to Epstein's victims for appointing Mandelson as ambassador to Washington, but indicated he himself would not resign over the scandal.



Starmer fired the former UK minister and EU trade commissioner in September after Mandelson spending only seven months as ambassador in Washington, following an earlier release of Epstein documents.



The ex-envoy was one of numerous prominent figures again embarrassed by last week's latest revelations of ties to the late US financier, who died in jail in 2019 while facing charges of alleged sex trafficking. US officials ruled Epstein's death a suicide.



Email exchanges between Mandelson and Epstein showed an intimate friendship, financial dealings, private photos as well as evidence that Mandelson passed confidential and potentially market-sensitive information to Epstein nearly two decades ago.