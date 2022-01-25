UK police investigating alleged COVID-19 lockdown breaches at PM Johnson's residence

LONDON: British police will investigate alleged lockdown breaches at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street residence after receiving evidence from an internal government probe into a series of gatherings.

Johnson, who in 2019 won the biggest Conservative majority in more than 30 years, is fighting for his political survival after a stream of leaks revealed that his staff held parties during the toughest peacetime rules imposed in Britain.

New allegations emerged late on Monday (Jan 24) that he broke the COVID-19 lockdown rules he imposed by attending a surprise birthday party in Downing Street when social gatherings indoors were banned.

That added to a long list of alleged lockdown breaches in Downing Street, including one "bring your own booze" party, which Johnson has said he attended thinking it was a work event.

Police will now investigate, London's Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said on Tuesday.

"I can confirm that the Met (Metropolitan Police) is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of COVID-19 regulations," she said.