Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

UK police officer goes on trial charged with murder of black man
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

UK police officer goes on trial charged with murder of black man

UK police officer goes on trial charged with murder of black man

A poster calling for justice for Chris Kaba, a rap singer shot dead by a Police officer in Streatham Hill on Sep 5, is pictured in Brixton, south London on Sep 16, 2022. Kaba was killed while unarmed on Sep 5 following a police pursuit of his car which ended in Streatham Hill.
(Photo: AFP/Oli SCARFF)

03 Oct 2024 03:35AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: A UK police officer went on trial on Wednesday (Oct 2) charged with the murder of a black man in London two years ago.

Firearms officer Martyn Blake, 40, denied a charge of murdering Chris Kaba, 24, who was shot in the head on Sep 5, 2022.

Prosecutors told the Old Bailey court the shooting was "not reasonably justified or justifiable".

Kaba was struck by a single gunshot fired into the vehicle he was driving in the Streatham area of south London.

His car, which was linked to a firearms incident the previous day, was being followed by police at the time, and forced to a stop.

A jury heard that Kaba was trying to drive away from police when the incident occurred.

Black Lives Matter protesters observe one minute of silence in front of the New Scotland Yard building in central London demanding justice for 24-year-old Chris Kaba, who was shot dead by the police last week, London, Britain, Sep 10, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska/File)
However, the prosecution claimed there was "no real or immediate threat to the life of anybody present at the scene".

"There can be no doubt you may think that the defendant must have intended to incapacitate the driver of the vehicle ... He shot him once straight to the head," said prosecution lawyer Tom Little.

"He was trained to use a firearm and, if necessary, to shoot knowing that almost inevitably death would follow, and that is what he did."

Police in England, Scotland and Wales are not routinely armed and only a small proportion are authorised to carry guns.

Police prosecutions are rare and when London police announced Blake was being charged last year, dozens of his colleagues stepped back from firearm duties in protest.
Source: AFP/fs

Related Topics

United Kingdom Police shooting

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement