UK police officer goes on trial charged with murder of black man

However, the prosecution claimed there was "no real or immediate threat to the life of anybody present at the scene".



"There can be no doubt you may think that the defendant must have intended to incapacitate the driver of the vehicle ... He shot him once straight to the head," said prosecution lawyer Tom Little.



"He was trained to use a firearm and, if necessary, to shoot knowing that almost inevitably death would follow, and that is what he did."



Police in England, Scotland and Wales are not routinely armed and only a small proportion are authorised to carry guns.



Police prosecutions are rare and when London police announced Blake was being charged last year, dozens of his colleagues stepped back from firearm duties in protest.