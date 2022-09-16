UK police say two officers stabbed in central London

LONDON: Two police officers were stabbed by a man early Friday (Sep 16) in central London and hospitalised, police said, while ruling out terrorism amid massive security ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

The assailant was tasered and arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker, the Metropolitan Police said.

The man was also in hospital following the incident at around 6am in the nightlife area around Leicester Square, it said.

The busy area is not far from where the queen's coffin is lying in state at parliament ahead of Monday's state funeral.

But a Met statement said: "The incident is not being treated as terror-related."

The two officers received stab wounds and are being treated in hospital, with further updates on their condition awaited, the statement said.

The force said "enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing".