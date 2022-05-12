Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

UK police recommend more than 100 fines for Downing Street lockdown breaches
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

UK police recommend more than 100 fines for Downing Street lockdown breaches

UK police recommend more than 100 fines for Downing Street lockdown breaches

FILE PHOTO: Police officers walk towards Downing Street, in London, Britain February 12, 2022. REUTERS/May James

12 May 2022 06:06PM (Updated: 12 May 2022 06:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: British police said on Thursday (May 12) they had now made more than 100 referrals for fines as part of their investigation into lockdown rule-breaking at gatherings held in Downing Street during the COVID-19 pandemic.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised for receiving a fine in April for breaking lockdown rules by attending a gathering in his office to celebrate his birthday, but has refused to resign over it.

He could receive further fines for other gatherings, but on Thursday Johnson's spokesman said the prime minister had not received another fine.

"As of Thursday, May 12, Operation Hillman, the investigation into breaches of COVID-19 regulations in Whitehall and Downing Street, has made more than 100 referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPNs) to the ACRO Criminal Records Office," a police statement said.

Police said the investigation remained live, so the running total of fines could rise further.

It was the first update from the police on the number of fines issued in a month after they delayed them until after local elections, which were held last week.

In the last update on Apr 12, police said they had made more than 50 referrals for fines.

Police are investigating 12 gatherings held at Downing Street and the Cabinet Office after an internal inquiry found Johnson's staff had enjoyed alcohol-fuelled parties, with the British leader attending a few of the events himself.

Related:

Source: Reuters/vc

Related Topics

Boris Johnson

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us