UK populist leader Farage to quit parliament, seek re-election after gift allegations

LONDON: Nigel Farage, leader of the populist Reform UK party, said on Tuesday (Jul 7) he was standing down to fight again for his place in parliament, in what he called a war against an establishment bent on discrediting him with accusations about his finances.

After weeks of facing accusations he had failed to properly declare millions of pounds worth of gifts from wealthy backers, Farage used a televised announcement to vent his anger over what he described as a "pile-on" by Britain's liberal elite.

"I've decided that the people of Clacton should be the judges of my actions," he said, announcing his decision to step down only to trigger an election in the southeastern English area where he was first elected to parliament in 2024.

"This will be a people versus the establishment by-election," he said. "It is a chance to stick two fingers up to the entire establishment."

But his risky strategy, lauded by members of his party as a clever way to try to avoid facing any sanction from an investigation by the parliamentary watchdog, could backfire.

Britain's main political parties described the move as showing Farage crumbling under the pressure of scrutiny, and the governing Labour Party, Conservatives and other parties said they would not run a candidate in the election in Clacton.

Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer said it was a "desperate stunt", while a spokesperson for his likely successor, Andy Burnham, described it as "a gimmick designed to distract from serious allegations".

"What I saw was a man who was cracking under the pressure," Kemi Badenoch, leader of the main opposition Conservative Party, said at a Politico event.