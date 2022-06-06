UK faces post-Jubilee travel chaos

LONDON: London was hit on Monday (Jun 6) by a subway strike on top of train and flight delays and cancellations that caused travel chaos in Britain following four-day Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Several underground stations were closed after the RMT union called a 24-hour strike in the British capital, prompting authorities to urge commuters to avoid the Tube until Tuesday morning.

Thousands of travellers struggled to return home after the celebration of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee as hundreds of flights were cancelled, according to UK media.

"Unfortunately, due to the ongoing challenging operating environment around 37 flights have been cancelled today (Monday) ahead of customers arriving at the airport," EasyJet said in a statement.

A British Airways spokesman said the company's flight cancellations were "pre-planned" and that customers were notified well ahead of time.

"In order to help provide customers with more certainty in the months to come, we took the decision a while back to reduce our schedule by 10 per cent (around 8,000 round trips) until the end of October as a result of resource challenges," he said.

Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab accused airlines last week of a "lack of preparation" in the run-up to the holiday surge following the removal of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.