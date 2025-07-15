UK prepares full state visit for Trump in September, a rare second invitation for a foreign leader
LONDON: Britain will welcome US President Donald Trump for an unprecedented second state visit in September, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Monday (Jul 14), saying he will stay as the guest of King Charles III at Windsor Castle.
The US president, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from King Charles to pay a state visit to the United Kingdom from Sep 17 to Sep 19, the palace said in a statement.
The visit will come just two months after Charles and Queen Camilla hosted French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte at Windsor.
Trump was invited by a personal letter from Charles, which UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer hand-delivered to Trump during a visit to Washington in February.
ROYAL WELCOME AND SECURITY MEASURES
Starmer has been seeking to woo Trump with a charm offensive, hoping to strengthen ties and improve the UK’s position in trade negotiations with the US.
Trump, a longtime admirer of the British royal family, called the invitation a "very great honour" and opened the letter from the king in front of the media.
"This is really special, this has never happened before, this is unprecedented," Starmer said in the Oval Office while presenting the letter. "This is truly historic."
Security is expected to be tight for the September trip. Trump’s 2019 state visit drew large protests, and the Stop Trump Coalition has already announced plans for a major demonstration in London on Sep 17.
A YouGov poll in March showed that 78 per cent of Britons surveyed had a negative view of Trump, with only 16 per cent holding a positive opinion.
No other foreign leader has received a second state visit to the UK. Trump previously met the late Queen Elizabeth II during his first state visit.
The Times newspaper reported that King Charles preferred to delay a second visit until later in Trump’s term, but Starmer pushed to bring it forward.
"The prime minister has expedited a full 'bells and whistles' visit in an attempt to capitalise on the president's fascination with the royal family," the newspaper said.
SCOTLAND STOP AND CANADA TENSIONS
Trump is expected to visit Scotland, where he owns two golf resorts, later this month. Downing Street confirmed on Monday that he will be visiting in a private capacity, and that Starmer has accepted Trump’s invitation to meet during his stay.
Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney is also expected to meet with Trump, with security arrangements being coordinated by Police Scotland and other agencies.
Tensions between the US and Canada may add a layer of diplomatic complexity. Trump has threatened to impose a 35 per cent tariff on Canadian imports starting Aug 1, and has joked about Canada becoming the 51st US state.
Charles, who is also Canada’s head of state, could find himself in an awkward position amid the escalating rhetoric.
Trump, whose mother was Scottish, expressed admiration for Charles during his February meeting with Starmer.
"He's a beautiful man, a wonderful man -- I've gotten to know him very well, actually. First term and now second term," Trump said.
NO PARLIAMENT ADDRESS EXPECTED
Unlike Macron, who addressed the British parliament during his recent state visit, Trump is not expected to deliver a speech to lawmakers. Parliament will be on recess during his visit.
During Macron’s visit, the UK rolled out a full ceremonial welcome including a horse-drawn procession and a banquet at Windsor Castle, where leaders emphasized renewed UK-France cooperation.
Similar pageantry is expected for Trump’s visit, although formal details are yet to be announced.