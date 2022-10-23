Boris Johnson battling to win support for UK PM comeback bid, Sunak enters race

LONDON: Boris Johnson was fighting on Sunday (Oct 23) to get enough support to make a shock return as Britain's prime minister after prominent figures on the right wing of the Conservative Party coalesced around the man once accused of betraying him, Rishi Sunak.

Sunak, the 42-year-old former finance minister, confirmed on Sunday he would enter the competition to replace Liz Truss, vowing to tackle the country's "profound economic crisis" with "integrity, professionalism and accountability".

"I want to fix our economy, unite our party and deliver for our country," said Sunak, the man accused by Johnson's supporters of ending his previous three-year spell in office.

Sunak quit the Cabinet in July, triggering an unprecedented ministerial rebellion against Johnson.

The declaration from the clear frontrunner throws down the gauntlet to Johnson, who returned from a holiday in the Caribbean to try to secure the backing of 100 lawmakers to get onto Monday's ballot.

During his previous time in Downing Street he was supported by many of the different factions in the party, including those on the right who spearheaded Britain's departure from the European Union.

This time, however, many previous backers have told Johnson he should step aside, noting that the country needs stability after Truss' chaotic six-weeks in power sparked turmoil on financial markets, hitting the value of the pound.

Johnson is also still facing a privileges committee investigation into whether he misled parliament over Downing Street parties during COVID-19 lockdowns. He could be forced to resign or be suspended from office if found guilty.

"This isn't the time for Boris' style," Steve Baker, an influential lawmaker on the right of the party who is backing Sunak, told Sky News. "I'm afraid the trouble is because of the privileges vote, Boris would be a guaranteed disaster."

Britain has been thrust into yet another leadership battle after Truss was forced to quit when her radical economic policies drove up borrowing costs and mortgage rates at a time of surging energy and food bills.

Sunak, Johnson and former defence minister Penny Mordaunt are all in the fray to become the country's fifth prime minister in six years.

Opposition leader Keir Starmer said the battle at the top of Conservatives was a "ridiculous, chaotic circus", and his focus was on the millions of Britons struggling to pay their bills.

The Labour Party leader, along with other opposition parties, have called for a national election.