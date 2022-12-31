UK problems won't go away in 2023, Sunak warns

LONDON: Britain has had a tough 12 months and its problems will not “go away” in 2023 - but the coronation of King Charles III will help bring the country together, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Saturday (Dec 31) in his New Year message.

Sunak, who in October became the third Conservative British prime minister of the year, said the UK was rocked this year by the “profound economic impact” caused by Russia's war in Ukraine.

He said his government has taken “difficult but fair decisions to get borrowing and debt under control" and helped Britons cope with a cost of living crisis driven by sharply rising energy bills.

Sunak did not mention the UK's political chaos this year, which saw former Prime Minister Boris Johnson quit in July after a string of scandals and his successor Liz Truss resign after less than two months in office.