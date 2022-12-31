Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

UK problems won't go away in 2023, Sunak warns
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

UK problems won't go away in 2023, Sunak warns

UK problems won't go away in 2023, Sunak warns

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street to appear for the first time in front of the Commons Liaison Committee of select committee chairs in the House of Commons, in London, on Tuesday Dec 20, 2022. (Photo: PA via AP/James Manning)

31 Dec 2022 07:17PM (Updated: 31 Dec 2022 07:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Britain has had a tough 12 months and its problems will not “go away” in 2023 - but the coronation of King Charles III will help bring the country together, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Saturday (Dec 31) in his New Year message.

Sunak, who in October became the third Conservative British prime minister of the year, said the UK was rocked this year by the “profound economic impact” caused by Russia's war in Ukraine.

He said his government has taken “difficult but fair decisions to get borrowing and debt under control" and helped Britons cope with a cost of living crisis driven by sharply rising energy bills.

Sunak did not mention the UK's political chaos this year, which saw former Prime Minister Boris Johnson quit in July after a string of scandals and his successor Liz Truss resign after less than two months in office.

Related:

Britain's economy and politics have calmed down since then, but Sunak still needs to tackle a slowing economy, widespread workers' strikes in reaction to the cost of living crisis, and a fractious Conservative Party that's losing popular support after 12 years in power.

“I’m not going to pretend that all our problems will go away in the new year," he said.

But he added that the UK would “come together with pride in everything that makes this country great” for the coronation ceremony of Charles III.

Charles became monarch immediately upon his mother Queen Elizabeth II's death on Sept. 8. He will be formally crowned at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6.

Source: AP/at

Related Topics

United Kingdom Rishi Sunak New Year's Eve London

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.