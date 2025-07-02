UK prosecutors consider further charges against baby killer Lucy Letby

LONDON: British prosecutors said on Wednesday (Jul 2) they were considering bringing further charges against nurse Lucy Letby, already convicted of murdering seven babies, over allegations relating to deaths and other incidents at hospitals where she worked.

Letby, 35, is already serving life in jail and will never be released after being found guilty of attacking the newborns and attempting to kill eight more at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in northern England between June 2015 and June 2016.

Letby, Britain's worst serial child killer of modern times, has maintained her innocence throughout but has been refused permission to appeal. Her lawyers are seeking to have the case reviewed, saying there are serious doubts over whether she was guilty of any crimes.

However, following her convictions, police said they were examining whether she had committed further crimes while at the Chester hospital, or at the unit where she had previously worked, and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it was now examining the evidence.

"We can confirm that we have received a full file of evidence from Cheshire Constabulary asking us to consider further allegations in relation to deaths and non-fatal collapses of babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital and Liverpool Women’s Hospital," a CPS spokesperson said.

"We will now carefully consider the evidence to determine whether any further criminal charges should be brought."

It said a referral by police did not mean charges would follow.