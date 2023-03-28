UK raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland ahead of Biden visit

The UK government on Tuesday (Mar 28) raised the terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland to "severe", ahead of an expected visit by US President Joe Biden to mark the 25th anniversary of a landmark peace accord.

LONDON:

The domestic spy agency MI5 now judged that the threat of an attack had gone from "substantial" to "severe", meaning an incident is judged "highly likely", Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said.

After suffering three decades of bloody unrest, Northern Ireland stands transformed since the Good Friday Agreement was adopted on Apr 10, 1998.

"However, a small number of people remain determined to cause harm to our communities through acts of politically motivated violence," Heaton-Harris told parliament.

He urged the public to "remain vigilant, but not be alarmed" at the announcement, which comes after a police officer was shot and seriously wounded in front of his son.

Heaton-Harris drew no link to the planned trip by Biden, who intends to visit Ireland and Northern Ireland.