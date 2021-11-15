UK raises terror threat level to 'severe' after Liverpool taxi blast

LIVERPOOL: Britain raised its terrorism threat level on Monday (Nov 15) after a deadly explosion outside a hospital in Liverpool in an attack involving a homemade bomb that was reportedly foiled by a quick-thinking taxi driver.

Interior minister Priti Patel said intelligence officials had increased the threat from "substantial" to "severe" - the second-highest level meaning an attack is highly likely.

Patel said the decision was made because Sunday's blast, which destroyed a taxi and killed a passenger outside the Liverpool Women's Hospital, was the second incident in a month.

Last month, veteran British MP David Amess was stabbed to death as he met constituents in southeast England, in an attack that prosecutors said had a "terrorist connection".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Liverpool attack was a "stark reminder of the need for us all to remain utterly vigilant".