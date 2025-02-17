UK ready to send troops to Ukraine as European leaders to hold war talks

PARIS: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was prepared to deploy troops to Ukraine if needed, hours before European leaders meet in Paris to address Washington's shock policy shift on the war.

The French presidency has warned that European countries should do more for their collective security, as talks between the United States and Russia loom.

With fears that Europe could be sidelined in negotiations to end the three-year war, Starmer said he was willing to put "our own troops on the ground if necessary".

"Any role in helping to guarantee Ukraine's security is helping to guarantee the security of our continent, and the security of this country," Starmer wrote in the Daily Telegraph late on Sunday (Feb 16).

The UK premier is due to join leaders from Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands and Denmark at the Paris meeting, which falls ahead of the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Antonio Costa, who heads the European Council representing the European Union's 27 nations, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO secretary general Mark Rutte will also be present.

The French presidency said the meeting would address "the situation in Ukraine" and "security in Europe".

"Because of the acceleration of the Ukrainian issue, and as a result of what US leaders are saying, there is a need for Europeans to do more, better and in a coherent way, for our collective security," an adviser from President Emmanuel Macron's office said.