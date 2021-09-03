Logo
UK records 38,154 new COVID-19 cases, 178 deaths
UK records 38,154 new COVID-19 cases, 178 deaths

UK records 38,154 new COVID-19 cases, 178 deaths

FILE PHOTO: A sign indicates safety measures at a testing centre near the Crown and Anchor pub following a spike in cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to visitors of the pub in Stone, Britain, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

03 Sep 2021 01:15AM (Updated: 03 Sep 2021 01:15AM)
LONDON: Britain reported 38,154 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 178 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 35,693 new cases on Wednesday when 207 deaths were reported, the highest number recorded since early March.

Source: Reuters

