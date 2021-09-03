UK records 38,154 new COVID-19 cases, 178 deaths

LONDON: Britain reported 38,154 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 178 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.
The figures compared to 35,693 new cases on Wednesday when 207 deaths were reported, the highest number recorded since early March.
Source: Reuters
