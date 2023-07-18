Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

UK relaxes visa rules to attract foreign construction workers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

UK relaxes visa rules to attract foreign construction workers

UK relaxes visa rules to attract foreign construction workers

Workers operate jackhammers at the HS2 rail Curzon Street Station construction site in Birmingham, Britain, on Oct 3, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Phil Noble)

18 Jul 2023 12:52AM (Updated: 18 Jul 2023 12:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Britain has added a number of construction roles to its "shortage occupation list", allowing the building industry to bring in staff from abroad more easily to help employers struggling to fill positions.

Bricklayers, masons, roofers, roof tilers, slaters, carpenters, joiners and plasterers will benefit from cheaper visas and more relaxed employment criteria under the changes.

Britain is suffering from acute labour shortages in some sectors meaning employers are keen to recruit workers from abroad.

But, doing so causes a political headache for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's governing Conservative Party, which has been promising to cut net migration for the last decade.

The interior ministry said in a statement on Monday that adding the new roles would "aid the delivery of key national infrastructure and stimulate growth for related industries"

The independent Migration Advisory Committee recommended in March that the construction jobs be added to the shortage occupation list. The list already includes care workers, civil engineers and laboratory technicians, plus healthcare roles.

Net migration to Britain reached a record high of 606,000 last year, data published in May showed, drawing fresh promises from Sunak to reduce arrivals.

Critics of Brexit say the UK's exit from the European Union has exacerbated labour shortages as EU citizens can no longer travel without visas to work in Britain as they could before.

Those working in a shortage occupation can be paid 80 per cent of the job's usual rate and still qualify for a visa, the government statement said. Applicants need a job offer from an employer and must meet an English language requirement.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

United Kingdom

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.