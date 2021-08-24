Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

UK reports 31,914 new cases, 40 deaths
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

UK reports 31,914 new cases, 40 deaths

UK reports 31,914 new cases, 40 deaths

People walk along Oxford Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, on Jul 26, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls)

24 Aug 2021 12:51AM (Updated: 24 Aug 2021 12:51AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Britain reported 31,914 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Monday (Aug 23), while a further 40 people were recorded as having died within 28 days of a positive test.

The data compared with 32,253 cases reported on Sunday and 49 deaths.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/ec

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us