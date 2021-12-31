Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

UK reports record 189,213 COVID-19 cases, 332 deaths
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

UK reports record 189,213 COVID-19 cases, 332 deaths

UK reports record 189,213 COVID-19 cases, 332 deaths
FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen outside St James's University Hospital, where a temporary Coronavirus "surge hub" will be set up, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Leeds, Britain, December 30, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo
UK reports record 189,213 COVID-19 cases, 332 deaths
A man and a woman walk along a street, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Leeds, Britain, December 30, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
31 Dec 2021 08:18AM (Updated: 31 Dec 2021 08:18AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: The United Kingdom recorded 189,213 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a daily record, and 332 deaths, government data showed.

Case numbers were up from the previous record of 183,037 on Wednesday, with infections being driven by the new Omicron variant.

While the government has said Omicron may be more mild it is also more transmissible and surging infections have caused widespread disruption, with train companies cancelling services due to a lack of staff and Premier League soccer matches being called off.

Separate data also showed that the number of hospital beds occupied by confirmed COVID-19 patients in English hospitals rose to 11,452. It has risen by more than 4,000 in the last week.

The data providers said the daily death figures, which at 332 were up strongly from the 57 reported on Wednesday, included a backlog of deaths from the Dec 24-29 period that had not been recorded properly during the festive period.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us