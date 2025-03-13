UK revokes Russian diplomat's accreditation after Moscow expulsions

LONDON: Britain revoked the accreditation of a Russian diplomat on Wednesday (Mar 12) in response to Russia's expulsion of two British diplomats this week and it accused Russia of trying to force its embassy in Moscow to close.

The move is the latest in a series of tit-for-tat diplomatic sanctions after Russia accused two British diplomats on Monday of spying - allegations rejected by Britain as "baseless" - and gave them two weeks to leave the country.

"It is clear that the Russian state is actively seeking to drive the British Embassy in Moscow towards closure and has no regard for the dangerous escalatory impact of this," a Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement announcing the move.

Russia's embassy in London did not immediately respond to a request for comment.