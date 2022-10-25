New UK PM Sunak unveils top team as historic tenure begins

LONDON: Rishi Sunak on Tuesday (Oct 25) became Britain's third prime minister this year and the first British Asian to lead the former imperial power, vowing to overcome economic crisis provoked by the "mistakes" of Liz Truss's calamitous 49-day tenure.

In his first order of business, Sunak retained Jeremy Hunt as chancellor of the exchequer, bidding to keep financial markets on side after Truss's budget plans shocked investors.

Hunt said the government would work to restore stability, confidence and long-term growth, while acknowledging a tough time lay ahead.

"It is going to be tough. But protecting the vulnerable - and people's jobs, mortgages and bills - will be at the front of our minds as we work to restore stability, confidence and long-term growth," Hunt said on Twitter.

Sunak's second cabinet appointment was his close ally Dominic Raab as deputy prime minister and justice secretary. James Clevery was retained as foreign secretary.

"PROFOUND ECONOMIC CRISIS"

Sunak, a practising Hindu who at 42 is Britain's youngest leader since 1812, became the ruling Conservatives' new leader on Monday after a prior stint as chancellor himself.

Addressing the nation in Downing Street Tuesday shortly after his appointment by King Charles III, Sunak said the country faced "profound economic crisis".

"I will unite our country - not with words, but with action," Sunak said, capping the latest extraordinary twist in UK politics following Boris Johnson's demise in July.