UK sanctions Russian lawmakers who supported Ukraine breakaway regions
UK sanctions Russian lawmakers who supported Ukraine breakaway regions

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain March 8, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Peter Nicholls)

11 Mar 2022 08:06PM (Updated: 11 Mar 2022 08:06PM)
LONDON: Britain announced asset freezes and travel bans on 386 members of the Russian Duma, its lower house of parliament, who voted for the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

Britain had previously announced its intention to sanction Russian lawmakers as part of a package of measures designed to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine.

Friday's announcement said the sanctions were imposed for "their support for the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk".

"We’re targeting those complicit in Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and those who support this barbaric war," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.

"We will not let up the pressure and will continue to tighten the screw on the Russian economy through sanctions."

The new sanctions will ban those listed from travelling to the Britain, accessing assets held within the UK and doing business here, the foreign office said.

Source: Reuters/yb

