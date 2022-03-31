UK sanctions Russian media organisations, targeting disinformation

LONDON: Britain on Thursday (Mar 31) announced sanctions on 14 more Russian entities and people, including on state media organisations behind RT and Sputnik and some of their senior figures, saying it was targeting those who push out President Vladimir Putin's "fake news and narratives".

Britain is acting in concert with its Western allies to try to cripple Russia's economy as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine, and has already sanctioned more than 1,000 individuals and businesses.

Among those sanctioned on Thursday were RT's managing director Alexey Nikolov, Sergey Brilev, a prominent news anchor at the state-owned Rossiya Television and Radio network, and Sputnik's Editor-in-Chief Anton Anisimov.

The government said it was also directly sanctioning state media organisations, including Kremlin funded TV-Novosti which owns RT, and Rossiya Segodnya, which controls news agency Sputnik.

"Putin’s war on Ukraine is based on a torrent of lies," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.

"Britain has helped lead the world in exposing Kremlin disinformation, and this latest batch of sanctions hits the shameless propagandists who push out Putin’s fake news and narratives."