Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

UK says booster shots still protecting older people against Omicron COVID-19 variant
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

UK says booster shots still protecting older people against Omicron COVID-19 variant

UK says booster shots still protecting older people against Omicron COVID-19 variant

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare professional administers a booster vaccine at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pop-up vaccination centre at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, December 19, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

08 Jan 2022 03:27AM (Updated: 08 Jan 2022 03:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Booster jabs are continuing to provide high levels of protection against severe disease from the Omicron coronavirus variant among older adults and there is no need for now for people to have a fourth shot, British health officials said on Friday (Jan 7).

Around three months after receiving a third jab, protection against hospitalisation among those aged 65 and over remained at about 90 per cent, the UK Health Security Agency said.

"The data is highly encouraging and emphasises the value of a booster jab," Wei Shen Lim, chair for COVID-19 immunisation on the government's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, said in a statement.

"The current data show the booster dose is continuing to provide high levels of protection against severe disease, even for the most vulnerable older age groups," he said.

"For this reason, the committee has concluded there is no immediate need to introduce a second booster dose, though this will continue to be reviewed."

Protection against mild symptomatic infection was more short-lived than against severe disease and dropped to around 30 per cent after about three months, the UKHSA said.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us