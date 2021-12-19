Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

UK scientists suggest many more have Omicron COVID-19 variant than reported
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

UK scientists suggest many more have Omicron COVID-19 variant than reported

UK scientists suggest many more have Omicron COVID-19 variant than reported

People wait to get their COVID-19 booster vaccine at a mobile vaccination centre in Bolton, Britain, December 18, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

19 Dec 2021 03:30AM (Updated: 19 Dec 2021 03:30AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Scientific advisors to Britain's government said it was "almost certain" that hundreds of thousands of people were being infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant every day and hospital admissions were likely to surge.

"Currently observed numbers of Omicron infections admitted to hospital in the UK are probably around one tenth of the true number because the data lags of hospital reporting," the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies said in minutes of a meeting on Dec 16.

Data published on Saturday showed confirmed Omicron cases hit 24,968 as of 1800 GMT on Dec 17, up by just over 10,000 cases from 24 hours earlier.

Without further measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, "modelling indicates a peak of at least 3,000 hospital admissions per day in England," according to the minutes of the meeting.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us