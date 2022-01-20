UK seven-day COVID-19 infections down 37% on week before

LONDON: The United Kingdom reported 108,069 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, leaving the seven-day tally down by 37.2 per cent on the previous week.
It reported 359 deaths of people who had tested positive for the disease within the previous 28 days. The seven-day total for deaths was up 8.2 per cent on the week before, following a record spike in infections in recent weeks.
