UK parliament to debate world's first 'smoke-free generation' Bill

LONDON: A new UK-wide law aimed at creating the first "smoke-free generation" was on Tuesday (Nov 5) introduced in parliament, as part of a world-leading ban.

The proposals come after New Zealand revoked plans to introduce a so-called "generational smoking ban" that would have stopped sales of tobacco to anyone born after 2008.

"This is a groundbreaking piece of public health legislation. It will mean that we are creating the first ever smoke-free generation in our country," Health Secretary Wes Streeting said.

"So children growing up in our country today will never, never legally be able to buy cigarettes," he added.

The UK's Tobacco and Vapes Bill will prevent anyone born after Jan 1, 2009, from legally smoking by gradually raising the age at which tobacco can be bought.

The legislation is similar to a bill proposed by the last Conservative administration, which was shelved earlier this year when then-prime minister Rishi Sunak called a general election.

Sunak's successor Keir Starmer's new Labour government, however, has revived the proposals, which are part of a drive to increase preventative health measures and ease long-term pressure on the UK's state-funded National Health Service (NHS).

The Bill will introduce restrictions on vape advertising and sponsorship, as well as restricting flavours, displays and the packaging of e-cigarettes to reduce their appeal to children and young people.

It also proposed a ban on the manufacture and sale of the oral tobacco snus, in line with European Union countries other than Sweden.

Last month the government announced that disposable vapes will be banned next year under separate legislation.