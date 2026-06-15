Britain to ban under 16s from social media

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he would ban social media sites for the under-16s and impose restrictions on gaming and livestreaming platforms, in some of the most far-reaching online restrictions to date globally.

Starmer said on Monday (Jun 15) he would introduce sweeping changes to social media regulation to better protect the well-being of children when they are online.

"It is clear to me a full ban is the right choice," he said, adding that while it would not be easy, the government had agency in pushing back against the power of big technology companies.

Britain has increasingly toughened its approach to tech companies in recent years, urging or forcing them to impose age verification, adapt their algorithms and, most recently, prevent children from circulating nude images taken on mobile phones.

But with a growing awareness of the mental health risks posed by children spending too much time online, Starmer has decided to go further after speaking to parents and considering evidence from Australia, which brought in a ban for under-16s last year.

Starmer, who is likely to face a leadership challenge in the coming weeks, said people rightly expected action.