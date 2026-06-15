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Britain to ban under 16s from social media
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World

Britain to ban under 16s from social media

While the ban will not be easy, the UK government has agency in pushing back against the power of big technology companies, said Prime Minister Keir Starmer. 

Britain to ban under 16s from social media

Students from Ricards Lodge and Rutlish High Schools in Wimbledon look at their mobile phones during an interview and discussion with Reuters about their thoughts on a social media ban for under 16s, in London, Britain, on Feb 23, 2026. (File photo: Reuters/Katie Collins)

15 Jun 2026 03:27PM (Updated: 15 Jun 2026 03:42PM)
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LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he would ban social media sites for the under-16s and impose restrictions on gaming and livestreaming platforms, in some of the most far-reaching online restrictions to date globally.

Starmer said on Monday (Jun 15) he would introduce sweeping changes to social media regulation to better protect the well-being of children when they are online.

"It is clear to me a full ban is the right choice," he said, adding that while it would not be easy, the government had agency in pushing back against the power of big technology companies.

Britain has increasingly toughened its approach to tech companies in recent years, urging or forcing them to impose age verification, adapt their algorithms and, most recently, prevent children from circulating nude images taken on mobile phones.

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But with a growing awareness of the mental health risks posed by children spending too much time online, Starmer has decided to go further after speaking to parents and considering evidence from Australia, which brought in a ban for under-16s last year.

Starmer, who is likely to face a leadership challenge in the coming weeks, said people rightly expected action.

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AUSTRALIA LEADS THE WAY

Australia was the first country to ban social media for children under 16, blocking them in December from platforms including TikTok, Alphabet's YouTube and Meta's Instagram and Facebook.

Since then, a raft of countries have said they are looking to regulate access to social media amid mounting concerns over the impact on children's health and safety.

Britain has consulted teachers, parents and young people on new restrictions, including a possible ban for under-16s, as well as curfews, app time limits and curbs on what the government has described as addictive design features.

It received more than 116,000 responses from parents, industry and young people.

More than 83 per cent of parents who responded said risks from social media outweighed benefits, while 90 per cent backed a minimum age of 16 to access social media platforms.

While many parents and politicians back a ban, some psychologists and researchers have said there is no proof that it would work, and a group of school children in London told Reuters they had a conflicted relationship with the technology.

Source: Reuters/rl

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