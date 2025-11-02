UK police arrest two after 'multiple people' stabbed on train

HUNTINGDON, United Kingdom: UK police said they had arrested two suspects Saturday (Nov 1) as "a number of people" were taken to hospital and a "large-scale" emergency response was mobilised after a stabbing on a train in Cambridgeshire, eastern England.

"We are currently responding to an incident on a train to Huntingdon where multiple people have been stabbed," British Transport Police said on X, adding that "two people have been arrested".

Cambridgeshire police said: "A number of people have been taken to hospital."

A witness described seeing a man with a large knife and told The Times newspaper there was "blood everywhere" as people hid in the washrooms.

Some passengers were getting "stamped (on) by others" as they tried to run, and the witness told The Times they "heard some people shouting we love (you)".