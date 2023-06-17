Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

UK stabbings suspect appears in court on Nottingham murder charges
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

UK stabbings suspect appears in court on Nottingham murder charges

UK stabbings suspect appears in court on Nottingham murder charges

Police forensics officers work at a site cordoned with police tape, following a major incident in Nottingham city centre, Nottingham, Britain on Jun 13, 2023. (File photo: REUTERS/Carl Recine)

17 Jun 2023 08:13PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: A 31-year-old former university student detained after three people were stabbed to death in the central English city of Nottingham appeared in court on Saturday (Jun 17) charged with three counts of murder.

Valdo Calocane, who gave his name in court as Adam Mendes, was dressed in a T-shirt and jogging bottoms and was flanked by three security officers.

He is accused of killing 19-year-olds Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber, both students at the University of Nottingham, and school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, early on Tuesday.

Calocane, a former student at the city's university, also faces three counts of attempted murder relating to three other people who were struck by a van.

He spoke only to confirm his name, which differed from the one given earlier by police, and date of birth. He was remanded in custody by magistrate Allison Folkett.

His next appearance will be at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.

O'Malley-Kumar, a medical student, and Webber, who was studying history, were stabbed just after 4am (0300 GMT) on Tuesday while Coates was found stabbed nearby shortly afterwards.

A van belonging to Coates was then used to try to mow down members of the public. One person was left in a critical condition in hospital.

Thousands of people have in recent days attended vigils and memorial services for the victims in Nottingham.

Contempt of court laws heavily restrict what British media can report before a trial once a suspect is charged, so as not to prejudice a jury's deliberations.

Related:

Source: AFP/rc

Related Topics

United Kingdom stabbing court murder

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.