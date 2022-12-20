Winter of discontent: UK comes to standstill as workers go on strike in lead-up to Christmas

Postal workers are also going on strike and refusing to deliver letters and parcels in the run-up to Christmas, which is usually one of the busiest periods of the year for the postal industry.

Such collective actions will have a huge impact, not just on the operations of industries, but on the larger British population.

Some workers told CNA that they feel the UK is at a tipping point.

"The working class, we’ve had enough. There’s never enough for us but there’s always enough for them. They come in and they take and take and take. So we don’t have any other option, really,” said one postal worker.

Another postal worker said: "Everything is up now, the bills, the electric, the gas, everything. Even the food. It’s not enough (with) our wages."

MOVEMENT OF PEOPLE

Major train strikes across the country also mean that people’s plans to see their loved ones have been stopped in their tracks.

Members of the RMT union, which represents many rail workers, are walking out because of salary disputes and proposed layoffs.

This has caused restaurants, bars and event venues to have mass cancellations during the festive season, costing them thousands of pounds.