UK's Starmer boosts defence spending on eve of Washington trip

LONDON: Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Tuesday (Feb 25) he would increase defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP every year by 2027, rising to 3 per cent after 2029, a clear signal to US President Donald Trump that Britain will step up its efforts to boost Europe's security.

On the eve of his departure to meet Trump in Washington, Starmer told parliament he was bringing the increase in defence spending forward to offer Europe more support as the US spearheads peace talks with Russia over its war in Ukraine.

With public spending already stretched in Britain, Starmer said the increase would mean a cut to international aid spending, an announcement he said he was not happy to make but one which was necessary to offer Ukraine and Europe support in a "new era".

"Starting today, I can announce this government will begin the biggest sustained increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War," Starmer said, adding that combined with spending on the intelligence services, it would reach 2.6 per cent from 2027.

"We must go further still. I have long argued that ... all European allies must step up and do more for our own defence," he said, signalling Britain would set a target for spending 3 per cent of gross domestic product in the next parliament, which will convene after a national election due in 2029.

He said the increase would see Britain spending 13.4 billion pounds (US$17 billion) more on defence every year from 2027. Britain's defence ministry said it spent 53.9 billion pounds in the 2023/24 financial year.