UK starts online checks to stop children accessing harmful content

STRICTER RESPONSIBILITIES FOR TECH FIRMS

The new measures target content related not just to pornography but also suicide, self-harm, eating disorders, and other risks. Tech companies now have legal duties to safeguard minors and adults online or face sanctions.

Firms that violate the rules could be fined up to £18 million (US$23 million) or 10 per cent of their global revenue, whichever is higher, according to the UK government. Senior executives could also face criminal charges for failing to comply with Ofcom’s data requests.

After a preparatory period for the industry and regulator, the rules now take full effect.

Children will “experience a different internet for the first time,” said Technology Secretary Peter Kyle. Speaking to Sky News, he said he had “very high expectations” for the changes.

In a separate interview on parenting website Mumsnet, Kyle apologised to young people who have already been exposed to harmful content.

“I want to apologise to any kid who’s over 13 who has not had any of these protections,” he said.

FURTHER PLANS UNDERWAY

Rani Govender of child protection charity NSPCC called the changes “a really important milestone,” saying it was right for tech companies to be held accountable.

“Children are frequently stumbling across this harmful and dangerous content,” she told BBC News. “There will be loopholes, but it’s still right that we’re introducing much stronger rules to make sure that that can’t continue to happen.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government is also weighing additional rules, including a proposed daily two-hour limit on social media for children under 16.

Kyle said more details about regulations for younger users would be announced “in the near future.”