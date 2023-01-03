Strike-hit UK faces first rail stoppage of 2023

LONDON: The United Kingdom rail staff disrupted the New Year return to work on Tuesday (Jan 3) in the latest strike action by workers in a range of sectors over the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

Workers across the economy are at loggerheads with the government as they demand big pay rises to cope with decades-high inflation, currently running at nearly 11 per cent.

Normally bustling London train stations were quiet on Tuesday, the first normal working day of 2023 after the New Year break.

Network Rail, which operates the UK's rail services, warned travellers of "significantly reduced" train services or no services at all in some areas until Sunday.

Five days of strike action beginning on Tuesday were to include two 48-hour strikes by around 40,000 members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT) union.

The Aslef union will also strike on Thursday.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper urged the rail unions to return to the negotiating table.

"The trade unions decided they wanted to go on strike this week, which is deeply unhelpful, damages the rail industry, damages the interests of the people that work in it," he told Sky News.

"I want to see them back around the table and we can try and hammer out a deal between the employers and the trade unions."