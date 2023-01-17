UK strikes to intensify as teachers and nurses announce walkouts

LONDON: Industrial action looked set to intensify on Monday (Jan 16) as Britain's largest teaching and nursing unions announced further walkouts over pay, while the government seeks to limit strikes with a controversial bill.

The National Education Union (NEU) said its members voted overwhelmingly to walk out from Feb 1, calling for an above-inflation pay rise to counteract soaring prices and energy bills.

This week nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are due to resume strike action on Wednesday and Thursday after holding their first ever strikes in December.

The Royal College of Nursing announced that "if political inaction continues" it will follow this with further strikes on Feb 6 and 7, "in our most intense protest against unfair pay and unsafe staffing yet".

The Conservative government has presented MPs with a bill that would require unionised professions to provide a minimum level of service during strikes.

"LIVES AT RISK"

Business minister Grant Shapps told MPs during a second reading Monday evening that the bill was needed because "we have seen in recent months a flare-up of strikes that are putting people's lives and livelihoods at risk".

MPs from the opposition Labour Party spoke against the bill.

Several hundred trade union members including firefighters and rail workers braved chilly temperatures to demonstrate against the bill opposite 10 Downing Street in central London.