UK study finds more Omicron hospitalisations in youngest children, but cases mild

LONDON: Young children and babies are proportionally more likely to be hospitalised with Omicron compared to older children than with previous variants but the cases are still mild, British researchers said, adding the overall picture was reassuring.

Omicron has spread rapidly in Britain and fuelled a spike in cases to record highs, though the variant is less severe than previous ones, and high vaccination levels among adults have also helped to limit the rise in hospitalisations. Children are less vulnerable than older adults to COVID-19.

The study released on Friday, which was shared with government advisers, found there had been an increased proportion of young children admitted to hospital in the last four weeks, driven by babies under one.

Of children hospitalised with COVID-19, 42 per cent were under 1, compared to around 30 per cent in previous waves, the early data showed, though the researchers emphasised that the illnesses were mild.