UK teenagers to trial social media bans, digital curfews

LONDON: Hundreds of British teenagers will trial social media bans and time limits on apps as part of consultations over new measures to keep children safe online, the government announced Wednesday (Mar 25).



The pilot comes as the government seeks views from parents on whether to follow Australia and issue a blanket ban on social media for children under 16.



Three hundred youngsters aged 13 to 17 will try out different restrictions on social media use over six weeks to gauge the impact on their schoolwork, sleep and family life.



Some will have their social media apps disabled entirely, while others will have no access to them overnight, said the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.



A third group will have a one-hour-per-day cap on the most popular apps for teenagers, including Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat.



The results will be compared to a fourth set of children who will continue to receive unlimited access.



"We are determined to give young people the childhood they deserve and to prepare them for the future," said technology minister Liz Kendall.



"These pilots will give us the evidence we need to take the next steps, informed by the experiences of families themselves."