UK summons Chinese envoy over protester beaten at consulate

LONDON: Britain summoned China's Charge d'Affaires on Tuesday (Oct 18) to explain an incident in which a Hong Kong protester was seen being pulled into the grounds of the Chinese consulate in Manchester, England and beaten.

British police are investigating the incident, which occurred during a demonstration against Chinese President Xi Jinping. Officers entered the consulate grounds to rescue a man who they said "was dragged" inside and assaulted by several men.

Commenting on the incident during a news conference in Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said: "Disturbing elements illegally entered the Chinese Consulate General in Manchester and endangered the security of Chinese diplomatic premises."

"Diplomatic institutions of any country have the right to take the necessary measures to safeguard the peace and dignity of their premises," he added.

Britain's foreign office said it was extremely concerned about what it called "apparent scenes of violence".

"The Foreign Secretary has issued a summons to the Chinese Charge d'Affaires at the Chinese Embassy in London to express His Majesty's government deep concern at the incident and to demand an explanation for the actions of the consulate staff," British foreign office minister Jesse Norman told parliament.

The meeting would take place later on Tuesday, Norman said.

"All those on our soil have the right to express their views peacefully, without fear of violence," Norman said.