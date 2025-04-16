Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

UK Supreme Court says 'woman' refers to biological sex under equality laws
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

UK Supreme Court says 'woman' refers to biological sex under equality laws

UK Supreme Court says 'woman' refers to biological sex under equality laws

Union Jack flags flutter in the wind near Big Ben at Parliament Square in London, Britain, Aug 27, 2024. (File photo: REUTERS/Mina Kim)

16 Apr 2025 06:24PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: The United Kingdom's top court on Wednesday (Apr 16) upheld an appeal by a campaign group on whether transgender women are legally women under equality legislation, ruling that the law referred to a "biological woman and biological sex".

The Supreme Court's judgment related to whether a trans woman with a gender recognition certificate (GRC), a formal document which gives legal recognition of someone's new gender, is protected from discrimination as a woman under Britain's Equality Act.

Campaign group For Women Scotland (FWS) had argued those rights should only apply based on a person's biological sex, and had challenged guidance issued by the devolved Scottish government over a 2018 law that was designed to increase the proportion of women on public sector boards.

Scottish ministers' guidance on that law stated that a trans woman with a full GRC was legally a woman.

"The terms women and sex in the Equality Act 2010 refer to a biological woman and biological sex, but we counsel against reading this judgment as a triumph for one or more groups in our society at the expense of another - it is not," Patrick Hodge, Deputy President of the Supreme Court.

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

United Kingdom
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement