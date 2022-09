British Prime Minister Liz Truss defends economic plan that sent pound tumbling

LONDON: British Prime Minister Liz Truss defended her economic plan on Thursday (Sep 29) and said she’s willing to make “difficult decisions” to get the economy growing.

In her first public comments since her government’s announcement of billions in uncosted tax cuts roiled markets and drove the pound to record lows, Truss said Britain was facing a “very, very difficult” economic situation. But she said the problems were global and spurred by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

She spoke after the Bank of England took emergency action on Wednesday to stabilise UK financial markets and head off a crisis in the broader economy after the government spooked investors with a program of unfunded tax cuts, sending the pound tumbling and the cost of government debt soaring.

Finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng sparked turmoil in financial markets last week when he delivered a plan to cut taxes without detailing the impact on the public finances or how the government would reform the economy to spur growth.