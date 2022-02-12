Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

UK tells British nationals in Ukraine not to expect military evacuation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

UK tells British nationals in Ukraine not to expect military evacuation

UK tells British nationals in Ukraine not to expect military evacuation

FILE PHOTO: A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces walks at combat positions near the line of separation from Russian-backed rebels outside the town of Avdiivka in the Donetsk Region, Ukraine February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko/File Photo

12 Feb 2022 08:49PM (Updated: 12 Feb 2022 08:49PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: British nationals who choose to stay in Ukraine should not expect a military evacuation if conflict with Russia breaks out, junior defence minister James Heappey told Sky News on Saturday (Feb 12).

"British nationals should leave Ukraine immediately by any means possible and they should not expect, as they saw in the summer with Afghanistan, that there would be any possibility of a military evacuation," he said.

On Friday the UK government advised British nationals to leave Ukraine while commercial means were still available and advised against all further travel to the country.

Britain is, however, maintaining a diplomatic presence in Ukraine.

"I am staying in Kyiv and continue to work there with a core team. The embassy remains operational," the British ambassador to Ukraine, Melinda Simmons, said on Twitter.

Related:

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday British troops sent to Ukraine for training purposes would return soon.

"There will be no British troops in Ukraine if there is any conflict with Russia," said Heappey.

US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin were set to speak on Saturday as Western nations warned that a war in Ukraine could ignite at any moment.

Source: Reuters/gs

Related Topics

Ukraine

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us