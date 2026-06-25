Driver killed in UK train collision passed red signal: investigators

LONDON: A UK train driver killed in a collision between two trains went past a red stop signal and braked only seconds before the crash, British rail investigators said Wednesday (Jun 24).



A London-bound electric train crashed into another that was stationary on the same track on Friday, wounding over 100 people and killing the driver of the rear train, 60-year-old Shaun Burton.



Of those injured, "40 remain in hospital, with four of those still in a critical condition," British Transport Police told AFP Wednesday.



The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said in preliminary findings released by the government that according to onboard CCTV, an automatic signal on the line "was displaying a red aspect" as the moving train "approached and then passed it".



The RAIB independently investigates accidents and works with the transport ministry to improve safety.



Data from a black box at the back of the moving train revealed its brake was activated "around 9 seconds before the collision, while the train was travelling at approximately 76 miles (122 km) per hour," investigators said.



It then slowed to around 49 miles per hour before hitting the other train.



Investigators said the red signal should have triggered an "audible and visual warning" in the driver's cabin.



The automatic warning system is designed to sound a claxon onboard when a train approaches a signal that is not green, which the driver must acknowledge by pressing a button.



"If a warning is not responded to within a short timeframe, the train's emergency brake is applied," the report said.



It also said the train in front had stopped because of a fault with its automatic warning system that had caused it to apply brakes.